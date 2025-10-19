Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after buying an additional 3,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,753,000 after buying an additional 1,660,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.