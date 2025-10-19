Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 241,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $193.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

