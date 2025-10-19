125 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $588.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

