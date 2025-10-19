Disciplined Investments LLC Has $990,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

