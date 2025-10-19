Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 33,673 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $37,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,998,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,495,000 after buying an additional 8,386,204 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,937,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,348 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,365,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,352,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,872,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,972,000 after purchasing an additional 116,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $38.34.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

