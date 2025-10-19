Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $2,106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $594.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.20. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.15.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

