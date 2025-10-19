Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Lessened by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

