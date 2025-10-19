Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

