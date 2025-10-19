MB Levis & Associates LLC Sells 704 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

MB Levis & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,224,000. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,324,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.25) on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

