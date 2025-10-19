Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,604 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

