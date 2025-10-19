John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1%

MU stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $206.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.70.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,385,968.56. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.32.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

