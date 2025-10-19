Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $364.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $369.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.69 and its 200 day moving average is $335.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

