Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.94, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

