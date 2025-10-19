Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 90,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ADI opened at $242.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

