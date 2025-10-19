Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

