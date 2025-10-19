Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.25.

Shares of TDY opened at $562.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $595.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

