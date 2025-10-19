Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,818,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 153,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.83 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.