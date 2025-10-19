PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 12.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. GR Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,299,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,605.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,011,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,346,000 after buying an additional 2,899,903 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,072,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after buying an additional 1,691,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.84 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

