Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

