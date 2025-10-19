Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Acquired by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 10.0% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $465,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.96.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

