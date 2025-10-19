Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $770,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPMD opened at $56.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.