Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

