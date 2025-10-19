Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $129.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

