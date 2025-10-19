Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Position Raised by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.