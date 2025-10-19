Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $348,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

