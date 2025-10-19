Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

