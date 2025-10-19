International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

