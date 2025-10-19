Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 27 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $803.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $753.09 and its 200 day moving average is $765.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.