Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Postrock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

