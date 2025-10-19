Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $31.89 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 18.8% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.30 and a 200-day moving average of $540.73. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.