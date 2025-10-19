RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $158.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $170.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.