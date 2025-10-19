Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.3% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average is $180.16. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

