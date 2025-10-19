Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Holdings Boosted by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 26.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $116,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

SCHX stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

