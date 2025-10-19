BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $298.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

