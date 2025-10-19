Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.12.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $803.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.86. The company has a market cap of $760.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

