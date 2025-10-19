Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.38.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $280.95 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

