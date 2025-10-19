Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 134 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.