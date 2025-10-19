Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $277.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

