Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $218.92.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

