John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

