Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

CVX stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $148.02. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

