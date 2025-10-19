Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:KO opened at $68.45 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

