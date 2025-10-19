Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys 22 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.30 and a 200-day moving average of $540.73. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

