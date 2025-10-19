Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in Netflix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,213.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $736.23 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,495.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.