Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $80.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $80,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VB opened at $253.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.01 and a 200-day moving average of $237.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

