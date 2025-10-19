Burford Brothers Inc. Buys 95 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.07 and a 200-day moving average of $261.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

