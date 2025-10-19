Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $332.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.01. The company has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

