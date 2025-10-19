Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTI opened at $327.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.