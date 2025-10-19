Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

