Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.30 and a 200-day moving average of $540.73. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $613.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

